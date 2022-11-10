CWS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,396. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The company has a market capitalization of $345.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.79 and a 200 day moving average of $316.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.82.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

