CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 53,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,260,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 799,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $148.23. 3,681,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

