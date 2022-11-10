CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.97. 3,095,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

