CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,737. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

