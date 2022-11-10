CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,770.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 874,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.48.
