Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 213,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 225,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.54.
Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.
