Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at UBS Group

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYXT. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.