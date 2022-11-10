Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at UBS Group

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYXT. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
