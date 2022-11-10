D and Z Media Acquisition (NYSE:DNZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 2,514,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,508% from the average session volume of 69,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

D and Z Media Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D and Z Media Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNZ. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 7.5% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D and Z Media Acquisition Company Profile

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

