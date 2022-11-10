D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.15.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 10.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $8.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 78,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,381. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
