D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $8.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 78,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,381. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

