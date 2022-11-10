Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93 billion-$8.93 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS DSNKY traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $31.30. 350,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,500. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.