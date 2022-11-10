Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,828 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $10.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 283,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,535.60 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,182 shares of company stock worth $2,896,302. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

