Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1,270.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 2.8% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,302 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. 183,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

