Davis R M Inc. Acquires 4,574 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

