Davis R M Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after buying an additional 398,000 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $273.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.