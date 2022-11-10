Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 76.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

