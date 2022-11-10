Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.8 %

TROW traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $107.12. 1,706,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $218.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

