Davis R M Inc. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average of $163.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.