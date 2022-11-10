Davis R M Inc. Has $18.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 885,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 1,060,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,848. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

