Davis R M Inc. Has $27.43 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $27,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded down $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.79. The stock had a trading volume of 758,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,659. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 773.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.25.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 300.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

