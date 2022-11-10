Davis R M Inc. Has $78.63 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $78,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

NYSE:TMO traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $484.71. 1,019,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,990 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

