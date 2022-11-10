Davis R M Inc. Has $891,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $587,729,000 after purchasing an additional 736,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

