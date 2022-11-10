Davis R M Inc. Purchases 4,747 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 247.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 95.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Generac by 94.1% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Generac by 5,480.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Generac by 185.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Generac to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $212.26. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

