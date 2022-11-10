Davis R M Inc. Purchases 5,922 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $33,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.88. 431,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.55.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

