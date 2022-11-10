Davis R M Inc. Sells 12,160 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,624,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,014.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 352,547 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,886,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

