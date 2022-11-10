Davis R M Inc. Sells 43,154 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,154 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

