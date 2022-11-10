Davis R M Inc. Sells 5,831 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $57,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WCN traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,123. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

