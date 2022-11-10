Davis R M Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.3 %

AVGO opened at $489.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.87. The company has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

