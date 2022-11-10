Davis R M Inc. Sells 6,528 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $5,524,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,707,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.16.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

