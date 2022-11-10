DCC plc (DCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 60.04 on December 9th

DCC plc (LON:DCCGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.04 ($0.69) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 4,534 ($52.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1,440.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,778.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,209.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. DCC has a one year low of GBX 4,460 ($51.35) and a one year high of GBX 6,520 ($75.07).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($86.36) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($63.90) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,852 ($78.89).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

