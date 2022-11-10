Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$221.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.83 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.56.
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
