Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$221.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.83 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

