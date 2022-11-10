Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €68.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($97.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €34.82 ($34.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($23.88) and a 12-month high of €131.50 ($131.50). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

