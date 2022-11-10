Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. Purchases 2,223 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

