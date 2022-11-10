dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.44.

Shares of TSE:DNTL traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.91. 560,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,124. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.36. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49.

In other dentalcorp news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg bought 9,950 shares of dentalcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

