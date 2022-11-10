dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.44.
dentalcorp Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of TSE:DNTL traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.91. 560,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,124. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.36. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49.
Insider Activity
dentalcorp Company Profile
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
Read More
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.