Desjardins Weighs in on CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$132.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

