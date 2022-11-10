Desjardins Weighs in on CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$132.52 million during the quarter.
CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Announces Dividend
Further Reading
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.