Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JST. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($73.00) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JOST Werke Stock Performance

Shares of JST opened at €44.35 ($44.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $660.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is €38.71 and its 200-day moving average is €39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.94. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €34.05 ($34.05) and a 12 month high of €53.70 ($53.70).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

