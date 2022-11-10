Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $5.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of RXT opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $918.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

