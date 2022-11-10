Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DXT. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Dexterra Group Price Performance
Shares of DXT stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.30. 208,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,900. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.13 and a 12 month high of C$9.17. The company has a market cap of C$345.67 million and a P/E ratio of 26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.
