dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006163 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.59 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00032205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00327350 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001067 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001079 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00017501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000299 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.73745886 USD and is down -18.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

