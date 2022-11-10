DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Up 545.5% in October

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 545.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DHB Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DHBC remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 83,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. DHB Capital has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHBC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in DHB Capital by 9.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHB Capital by 13.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHB Capital Company Profile

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

