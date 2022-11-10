Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DGII shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.13.
DGII stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 30,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
