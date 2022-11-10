Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGII shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.13.

DGII stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 30,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

