DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $106.93 million and $6.99 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,183.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00321866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00117679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00760965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00565479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00222623 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,786,421,208 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

