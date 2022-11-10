Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.37 million. Digital Turbine also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.39 EPS.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of APPS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 84.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 194.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 87,958 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 163.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,579 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 511.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,836 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.