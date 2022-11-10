Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.37 million. Digital Turbine also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.39 EPS.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of APPS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 84.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 125,286 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 194.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 87,958 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 163.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,579 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 511.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,836 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

