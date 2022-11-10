DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $573.00 million-$575.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.59 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-$0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.45.

DOCN traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.26.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

