Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.56

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.56 and traded as high as $77.77. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $76.58, with a volume of 1,626,076 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 13.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

