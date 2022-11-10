Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35. Distribution Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.