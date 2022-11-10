Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.28

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.28 and traded as low as C$7.26. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.32, with a volume of 157,257 shares.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.70. The company has a market cap of C$730.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30.

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.19%.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

