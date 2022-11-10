Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $23.92

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $27.31. Docebo shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 1,097 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Docebo Stock Up 21.1 %

The company has a market cap of $952.78 million, a P/E ratio of -170.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. Docebo had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docebo by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

