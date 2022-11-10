Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 42.2% Lower Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.09 billion and $2.84 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00321866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001075 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001056 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00017501 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.