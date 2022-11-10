Dohj LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,481. The company has a market capitalization of $293.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

