Dohj LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after purchasing an additional 966,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

DIS traded down $13.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,810,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,058,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $176.87. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

